Kevin Gates' online persona has always been humorous to his fans. In various interviews, he has spoken at length about the sexual acts he's willing to perform on his partner, and while sometimes he goes a bit over the edge, you can't help but find him entertaining.

Recently, Gates reportedly broke up with his longtime partner Dreka, and as a way to confirm this new "single" status, Gates decided to release a new freestyle called "Super General." The song is extremely graphic, especially as he details just how much he wants to be with women like Nicki Minaj, Beyonce, and Rubi Rose.

The lyrics about Rose were particularly wild, as Gates rapped "Rubi Rose, I can't wait to have your feet face in my ceilin'/With my tongue deep in yo' ass while I kiss all on yo' kidney/Put that dick deep in yo' back and have you cum all on this missile/Put yo' hands behind yo' back and smack yo' ass, I'm in yo' kidneys."

Rose has always been active on social media, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that she ended up hearing the freestyle. The artist was quick to react to the lyrics, simply saying "Kevin gates freaky as hell lol."

While Rose didn't take too much offense by it, it's clear that she was a bit surprised. Either way, Gates' message was received loud and clear.