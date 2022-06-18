Angela Yee's "Lip Service" is a podcast centered around talking about sex and relationships with some of the hottest stars in hip-hop and R&B. She's featured people like DreamDoll, Kevin Gates, Saucy Santana, City Girls, and countless others. Chatting for more than an hour at times, celebs dish out secrets about their sexual encounters for thousands to hear.

This week's guest was Rubi Rose. The 24-year-old is a rapper and model who has used her sex appeal to keep her audience intrigued. She's also utilized Onlyfans as a way to bring in some extra income, making her the perfect addition to the show.

During her interview with Angela and her co-hosts, Rubi revealed that she's just recently begun to climax during intercourse. "I just learned how to orgasm... it was by myself, and then after that, I learned how to let it happen when I'm with other people," she stated.

Fascinated by her response, Angela asked, "How do you let it happen-- for people out there who have never orgasmed?" The "Big Mouth" artist replied, "Just completely relax, I'm always super in my head... I shouldn't only be trying to please him, but making sure it feels good to myself." Following this, she expressed that being on top has helped her orgasm more than other positions.

Angela then went on to question Rubi's honesty, asking, "Were you lying to guys before that about orgasming?" Wasting no time, Rubi responded, "Absolutely... I lie to make people feel good sometimes."

She continued by adding, "I didn't know sex was supposed to feel good for a girl... there's so much I didn't know about sex until recently."

Watch the entire interview below.