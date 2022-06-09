super general
- Pop CultureKevin Gates Admits He Would "Drink Beyoncè's Piss"Kevin Gates recently discussed his song, "Super General," and admitted that he would drink Beyoncè's piss.By Cole Blake
- MusicRubi Rose Addresses Kevin Gates' "Super General" Lyrics: "In A Song, It’s Cool”Rubi Rose opened up about Kevin Gates' track, “Super General," which features sexually explicit lyrics about the 24-year-old rapper and model.By Cole Blake
- Original ContentKevin Gates "Super General" Freestyle: A Lyric Break DownWe break down the many references littered across Kevin Gates's controversial "Super General" freestyle.By Aron A.
- RelationshipsTwitter Reacts To Dreka Gates' IG Story After Kevin Gates Drops Diss TrackKevin's "Super General" freestyle appeared to confirm a split from his wife.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicKevin Gates "Super General" Freestyle Elicits Strong Reaction From FansMany fans are taking the side of Dreka right now.By Alexander Cole
- MusicRubi Rose Reacts To Kevin Gates' Sexual "Super General" ShoutoutRubi Rose was one of many mentioned in Kevin Gates' new "Super General" freestyle.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsJojo Zarur Says Kevin Gates Is SingleJojo Zarur clears the air on Kevin Gates's relationship status. By Aron A.
- RelationshipsKevin Gates Appears To Confirm Dreka Gates Break Up In New FreestyleKevin Gates said he "lied to the world" when he released his song, "Dreka." By Aron A.