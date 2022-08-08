Things have worked out in the Brittany Renner-Kevin Gates love story. Nearly a year after the rapper curved the Instagram model, she's apparently turned into his muse. The release of Khaza included a few references to the influencer, including a shout-out on "Super General" and becoming the leading lady in the "Bad For Me" music video.



Sergi Alexander/Getty Images

It seems like things have heated up between the two since then. Over the weekend, Renner offered her followers a bit too much information that worked out in Kevin's favor. She wrote, "I want to be held and penetrated passionately," to which Gates replied, "When?" After Renner admitting to needing immediate assistance in that department, Gates explained that was on his way. "Yes mam,Right away mam," he wrote. "#DickAlliNYoStomach."

Last month, Renner shared a video of Gates embracing her following his performance at Rolling Loud, which she described as a "full-circle moment."

"My 1st @RollingLoud was Miami 2019 and the only person I wanted to see perform was @iamkevingates. Last night was a full circle moment for me! Kevin, I love you. You are an amazing person and have been my greatest teacher," she captioned the post.

Aside from his headline-grabbing comments, Kevin Gates is currently revving up for the release of the deluxe edition of Khaza. He already dropped off a few singles in anticipation of the project but it seems the deluxe could be coming soon.