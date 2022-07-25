Brittany Renner returned to handle post-performance interviews at Rolling Loud this weekend in Miami. She caught up with several rappers following their performances but none of them took the internet by storm like Kodak Black's sit-down with the internet personality.

Following his Sunday night set and his appearance during Kendrick Lamar's set, he attempted to shoot his shot at Brittany Renner. Though she seemingly tried to conduct a rather normal interview, Kodak Black quickly inquired about her drink of choice. Once she said that she enjoys tequila, Kodak Black suggested that she switches over to cognac for the evening. "My name Yak so you gotta drink cognac," he said before she shut him down.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

"I don't even know you. I like to drink what I like to drink and you can give me what I like to drink," she fired back.

"You gon' drank me so you drinkin' yak," he stated before things got even more awkward.

"I know you'll drink me but I don't drink Yak," she replied before the conversation ended in cat noises.

Brittany Renner recently made headlines after appearing as the leading lady in Kevin Gates' "Bad For Me" music video. The cameo arrived shortly after Kevin Gates alleged that they had a fling on his controversial freestyle over Kodak Black's "Super Gremlin" single.

Check out her interview with Yak below.