Pharrell Wiliams produced "Mr. Morale" featuring Tanna Leone.
It's a big day for Kendrick Lamar fans. Over five years after the release of his fourth studio album, DAMN., the Compton-born spitter has returned with Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers – a two-disc, 18-track total project that boasts features from Beth Gibbons, Tanna Leone, Baby Keem, and Kodak Black, among others.
The father of two's final album for Top Dawg Entertainment seems to be raking in mostly positive reviews so far. Hours after its arrival, the "Alright" hitmaker announced that he'll be headed out on his worldwide The Big Steppers tour this July along with Baby Keem and Leone, and now, he's unleashed the production credits.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Beach Noise, Boi-1da, Hykeem Carter, Sounwave, and Duval Timothy are all names that appear frequently throughout the list. On a quickly emerging fan favourite, "We Cry Together" featuring Taylour Paige, Lamar tapped Bekon, J.LBS, and The Alchemist to engineer up some magic, and Pharrell Williams came through on disc two's "Mr. Morale" which features his tourmate.
Check out the full list of production credits for Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.
