It's a big day for Kendrick Lamar fans. Over five years after the release of his fourth studio album, DAMN., the Compton-born spitter has returned with Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers – a two-disc, 18-track total project that boasts features from Beth Gibbons, Tanna Leone, Baby Keem, and Kodak Black, among others.

The father of two's final album for Top Dawg Entertainment seems to be raking in mostly positive reviews so far. Hours after its arrival, the "Alright" hitmaker announced that he'll be headed out on his worldwide The Big Steppers tour this July along with Baby Keem and Leone, and now, he's unleashed the production credits.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Beach Noise, Boi-1da, Hykeem Carter, Sounwave, and Duval Timothy are all names that appear frequently throughout the list. On a quickly emerging fan favourite, "We Cry Together" featuring Taylour Paige, Lamar tapped Bekon, J.LBS, and The Alchemist to engineer up some magic, and Pharrell Williams came through on disc two's "Mr. Morale" which features his tourmate.





Check out the full list of production credits for Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

"United in Grief"

Producer: Beach Noise, Duval Timothy, J.LBS, OKLAMA, Sounwave, Tim Maxey

Composer: Duval Timothy, J. Pounds, Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar, M. Spears, Matt Schaeffer, Sam Drew, Tim Maxey

Lyricist: Duval Timothy, J. Pounds, Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar, M. Spears, Matt Schaeffer, Sam Drew, Tim Maxey

Additional Producer: Beach Noise, Tim Maxey

A&R: Brock Korsan, Kevin Rodriguez for pgLang

A&R Coordinator: Juanita “Niya” Morton for pgLang

Assistant Mixer: Anthony Vilchis, Trey Station, Zach Pereyra

Associated Performer: Kendrick Lamar

Assistant Recording Engineer: Andrew Boyd, Sedrick Moore II

Engineer: Jonathan Turner, Johnny Kosich, Matt Schaeffer, Ray Charles Brown Jr.

Mastering Engineer: Michelle Mancini

Mixer: Manny Marroquin

Narrator: Whitney Alford

Rap Vocalist: Kendrick Lamar

Studio Personnel: Andrew Boyd, Anthony Vilchis, Johnathan Turner, Johnny Kosich, Manny Marroquin, Matt Schaeffer, Michelle Mancini, Ray Charles Brown Jr., SEdrick Moore II, Trey Station, Zach Pereyra

"N95"

Producer: Boi-1da, Hykeem Carter, Jahaan Sweet, Sounwave

Composer: Hykeem Carter, Jahaan Akil Sweet, Kendrick Lamar, M. Spears, Matthew Samuels, Sam Drew

Lyricist: Hykeem Carter, Jahaan Akil Sweet, Kendrick Lamar, M. Spears, Matthew Samuels, Sam Drew

Additional Producer: Hykeem Carter

A&R: Brock Korsan, Kevin Rodriguez for pgLang

A&R Coordinator: Juanita “Niya” Morton for pgLang

Assistant Mixer: Anthony Vilchis, Trey Station, Zach Pereyra

Associated Performer: Kendrick Lamar

Assistant Recording Engineer: Andrew Boyd, Sedrick Moore II

Engineer: Matt Schaeffer

Mixer: Manny Marroquin

Rap Vocalist: Kendrick Lamar

Studio Personnel: Andrew Boyd, Anthony Vilchis, Manny Marroquin, Matt Schaeffer, Sedrick Moore II, Trey Station, Zach Pereyra

"Worldwide Steppers"

Producer: J.LBS, Sounwave, Tae Beast

Composer: Donte Lamar Perkins, J. Pounds, Kendrick Lamar, M. Spears, P. Darnell, Sam Dw, V. Crane

Lyricist: Donte Lamar Perkins, J. Pounds, Kendrick Lamar, M. Spears, P. Darnell, Sam Dw, V. Crane

Additional Producer: J.LBS

A&R: Brock Korsan, Kevin Rodriguez for pgLang

A&R Coordinator: Juanita “Niya” Morton for pgLang

Assistant Mixer: Anthony Vilchis, Trey Station, Zach Pereyra

Associated Performer: Kendrick Lamar

Assistant Recording Engineer: Andrew Boyd

Mastering Engineer: Michelle Mancini

Mixer: Manny Marroquin

Narrator: Bill K. Kapri

Rap Vocalist: Kendrick Lamar

Recording Engineer: Johnathan Turner, Matt Schaeffer, Ray Charles Brown Jr.

Studio Personnel: Andrew Boyd, Andrew Vilchis, Johnathan Turner, Manny Marroquin, Matt Schaeffer, Michelle Mancini, Ray Charles Brown Jr., Trey Station, Zach Pereyra

"Die Hard" featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer

Producer: Dahi, FNZ, Hykeem Carter, J.LBS, Sounwave

Composer: Amanda Reifer, D. Natche, Hykeem Carter, Isaac John De Boni, J. Pounds, Kendrick Lamar, M. SMITH, M. Spears, Matthew Burdette, Michael John Mulé, R. SMITH, Sam Dew, Thundercat, Victor Ekpo

Lyricist: Amanda Reifer, D. Natche, Hykeem Carter, Isaac John De Boni, J. Pounds, Kendrick Lamar, M. SMITH, M. Spears, Matthew Burdette, Michael John Mulé, R. SMITH, Sam Dew, Thundercat, Victor Ekpo

A&R: Brock Korsan, Kevin Rodriguez for pgLang

A&R Coordinator: Juanita “Niya” Morton for pgLang

Assistant Mixer: Anthony Vilchis, Trey Station, Zach Pereyra

Associated Performer: Amanda Reifer, Blxst, Grandmaster Vic, Hykeem Carter, Kendrick Lamar, Thundercat

Assistant Recording Engineer: Andrew Boyd, Wesley Seidman

Bass: Thundercat

Co-producer: FNZ

Drums: Hykeem Carter

Engineer: Johnathan Turner, Johnny Kosich, Matt Schaeffer, Ray Charles Brown Jr.

"Father Time" featuring Sampha

Producer: Beach Noise, Bekon, Dahi, Duval Timothy, Sounwave, Victor Ekpo

Composer: D. Natche, Daniel Tannenbaum, Duval Timothy, Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, K. Jones, Kendrick Lamar, M. Spears, Matthew Schaeffer, Sampha Sisay, Victor Ekpo

Lyricist: D. Natche, Daniel Tannenbaum, Duval Timothy, Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, K. Jones, Kendrick Lamar, M. Spears, Matthew Schaeffer, Sampha Sisay, Victor Ekpo

Additional Producer: Duval Timothy, Victor Ekpo

A&R: Brock Korsan, Kevin Rodriguez for pgLang

A&R Coordinator: Juanita “Niya” Morton for pgLang

Assistant Mixer: Anthony Vilchis, Trey Station, Zach Pereyra

Associated Performer: Bekon, Dahi, Kendrick Lamar, Sampha, Sounwave

Assistant Recording Engineer: Andrew Boyd, Brandon Wood, Kaushlesh “Gary” Purohit, Rob Bisel, Sedrick Moore II, Tristan Bott

Bass: Bekon

Drums: Sounwave

Engineer: Charles Brown Jr., James Hunt, Johnathan Turner, Johnny Kosich, Matt Schaeffer

Featured Artist: Sampha

Keyboards: Bekon

Mastering Engineer: Michelle Mancini

Mixer: Manny Marroquin

Narrator: Whitney Alford

Programming: Dahi

Rap Vocalist: Kendrick Lamar

Studio Personnel: Andrew Boyd, Anthony Vilchis, Brandon Wood, Charles Ray Brown Jr., James Hunt, Johnathan Turner, Johnny Kosich, Kauslesh “Gary” Purohit, Manny Marroquin, Matt Schaeffer, Michelle Mancini, Rob Bisel, Sedrick Moore II, Trey Station, Tristan Bott, Zach Pereyra

Vocalist: Sampha

"Rich (Interlude)"

Producer: Duval Timothy

Composer/Lyricist: Bill K. Kapri, Duval Timothy, Sam Dew

A&R: Brock Korsan, Kevin Rodriguex for pgLang

A&R Coordinator: Juanita “Niya” morton for pgLang

Assistant Mixer: Anthony Vilchis, Trey Station, Zach Pereyra

Associated Performer: Kendrick Lamar

Engineer: Derek Garcia, Johnathan Turner, Ray Charles Brown Jr.

Mastering Engineer: Michelle Mancini

Mixer: Manny Marroquin

Rap Vocalist: Kendrick Lamar

Recording Engineer: Andrew Boyd, Erwing Olivares

Studio Personnel: Andrew Boyd, Anthony Vilchis, Derek Garcia, Erwing Olivares, Johnathan Turner, Manny Marroquin, Michelle Mancini, Ray Charles Brown Jr., Trey Station, Zach Pereyra

"Rich Spirit"

Producer: Dahi, Sounwave, franO

Composer: A. Thomas, D Dennis, D. Natche, Frano Huette, G. Jackson, Kendrick Lamar, M. Hall, M. Spears, Sam Dew

A&R: Brock Korsan, Kevin Rodriguex for pgLang

A&R Coordinator: Juanita “Niya” morton for pgLang

Assistant Mixer: Anthony Vilchis, Trey Station, Zach Pereyra

Associated Performer: Dahi, Kendrick Lamar, Sam Dew, Sounwave, franO

Assistant Recording Engineer: Andrew Boyd

Background Vocalist: Sam Dew

Bass: Dahi

Drums: Sounwave

Engineer: Johnathan Turner, Ray Charles Brown Jr.

Keyboards: franO

Mastering Engineer: Michelle Mancini

Mixer: Manny Marroquin

Percussion: Dahi

Programming: Dahi, franO

Rap Vocalist: Kendrick Lamar

Studio Personnel: Andrew Boyd, Anthony Vilchis, Johnathan Turner, Manny Marroquin, Michelle Mancini, Ray Charles Brown Jr., Trey Station, Zach Pereyra

"We Cry Together" featuring Taylour Paige

Producer: Bekon, J.LBS, The Alchemist

Composer/Lyricist: Daniel Alan Maman, Daniel Tannenbaum, F. Welch, G. Peacock, J. Pounds, Kendrick Lamar

Additional Producer: Bekon

A&R: Brock Korsan, Kevin Rodriguex for pgLang

A&R Coordinator: Juanita “Niya” morton for pgLang

Assistant Mixer: Brandon Blatz, Curtis “Sircuit” Bye

Associate Performer: Kendrick Lamar, Taylour Paige

Asst. Recording Engineer: Andrew Boyd, Brandon Wood, Logan Haynes, Tristan Bott

Co-producer: J.LBS

Engineer: Matt Schaeffer

Mastering Engineer: Michelle Mancini

Mixser: Cyrus “NOIS” Taghipour, Derek “MixsedByAli” Ali

Narrator: Whitney Alford

Rap Vocalist: Kendrick Lamar

Recording Engineer: Johnathan Turner, Ray Charles Brown Jr.

Studio Personnel: Andrew Boyd, Brandon Blatz, Brandon Wood, Curtis “Sircuit” Bye, Cyrus “NOIS” Taghipour, Derek “MixsedByAli” Ali, Johnathan Turner, Logan Haynes, Matt Schaeffer, Michelle Mancini, Ray Charles Brown Jr., Tristan Bott

Vocalist: Taylour Paige

"Purple Hearts" featuring Summer Walker & Ghostface Killah

Producer: Beach Noise, DJ Khalil, J.LBS, Sounwave

Composer/Lyricist: Anthony Dixon, Dennis COles, J. Pounds, Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar, Khalil Abdul-Rahman, M. Spears, Matthew Schaeffer, Sam Dew, Summer Walker

Additional Producer: Beach Noise, J.LBS

A&R: Brock Korsan, Kevin Rodriguex for pgLang

A&R Coordinator: Juanita “Niya” morton for pgLang

Assistant Mixer: Anthony Vilchis, Trey Station, Zach Pereyra

Associated Performer: Ghostface Killah, Kendrick Lamar, Summer Walker

Asst. Recording Engineer: Andrew Boyd, Evan Fulcher

Engineer: David “Dos Dias” Bishop, Johnny Kosich

Mastering Engineer: Michelle Mancini

Mixer: Manny Marroquin

Rap Vocalist: Ghostface Killah, Kendrick Lamar

Recording Engineer: Jonathan Turner, Matt Schaeffer, Ray Charles Brown Jr., Raymond J Scavo III

Studio Personnel: Andrew Boyd, Anthony Vilchis, David “Dos Dias” Bishop, Evan Fulcher, Jonathan Turner, Johnny Kosich, Manny Marroquin, Matt Schaeffer, Michelle Mancini, Ray Charles Brown Jr., Raymond J Scavo III, Trey Station, Zach Pereyra

"Count Me Out"

Producer: Dahi, J.LBS, Oklama, Sounwave, Tim Maxey

Composer: D. Natche, J. Pounds, Kendrick Lamar, M. Spears, Sam Dew

Additional Producer: Tim Maxey

A&R: Brock Korsan, Kevin Rodriguex for pgLang

A&R Coordinator: Juanita “Niya” morton for pgLang

Assistant Mixer: Anthony Vilchis, Trey Station, Zach Pereyra

Associated Performer: D. Natche, Dahi, Danny McKinnon, Denis Sotoudmire, J. Pounds, Kendrick Lamar

Asst. Recording Engineer: Andrew Boyd

Background Vocalist: D. Natche

Bass: Danny McKinnon, J. Pounds

Choir: Anneston Pisayavong, Brenton Calvin Lockett, Bryce Xavier, Immryr LoBasso Spencer, Jaheen King Tombs, Sydney Bourne, Paris Burton

Choir Arranger: Denise Stoudmire

Drums: Dahi

Guitar: Danny McKinnon

Mastering Engineer: Michelle Mancini

Mixer: Manny Marroquin

Narrator: Eckhart Tolle

Rap Vocalist: Kendrick Lamar

"Crown"

Producer: Duval Timothy

Composer/Lyricist: Duval Timothy, Kendrick Lamar, Sam Dew

A&R: Brock Korsan, Kevin Rodriguex for pgLang

A&R Coordinator: Juanita “Niya” morton for pgLang

Assistant Mixer: Anthony Vilchis, Trey Station, Zach Pereyra

Associated Performer: Kendrick Lamar

Asst. Recording Engineer: Andrew Boyd, Johnny Morgan

Engineer: Johnathan Turner, Matt Schaeffer, Ray Charles Brown Jr.

Mixer: Manny Marroquin

Rap Vocalist: Kendrick Lamar

"Silent Hill" featuring Kodak Black

Producer: Beach Noise, Boi-1da, Jaheen Sweet, Sounwave

Composer/Lyricist: Beach Noise (Matthew, Johnny, Jake), Bill K. Kapri, Jahaan Akil Sweet, Kendrick Lamar, M. Spears, Matthew Samuels

Additional Producer: Beach Noise

A&R: Brock Korsan, Kevin Rodriguex for pgLang

A&R Coordinator: Juanita “Niya” morton for pgLang

Assistant Mixer: Anthony Vilchis, Trey Station, Zach Pereyra

Associated Performer: Kendrick Lamar, Kodak Black

Asst. Recording Engineer: Andrew Boyd, Wesley Seidman

Engineer: Derek Garcia, Johnathan Turner, Matt Schaeffer, Ray Charles Brown Jr.

Mastering Engineer: Michelle Mancini

Mixer: Manny Marroquin

Rap Vocalist: Kendrick Lamar, Kodak Black

"Savior - Interlude"

Producer: J.LBS, Oklama, Sounwave

Composer/Lyricist: Hykeem Carter, J. Pounds, M. Spears, Oklama

A&R: Brock Korsan, Kevin Rodriguex for pgLang

A&R Coordinator: Juanita “Niya” morton for pgLang

Assistant Mixer: Anthony Vilchis, Trey Station, Zach Pereyra

Engineer: Johnathan Turner, Ray Charles Brown Jr.

Mastering Engineer: Michelle Mancini

Mixer: Manny Marroquin

Narrator: Eckhart Tolle

Rap Vocalist: Kendrick Lamar

"Savior" featuring Baby Keem, Sam Dew

Producer: Cardo, J.LBS, Mario Luciano, Oklama, Rascal, Sounwave

Composer/Lyricist: Daniel Tannenbaum, J. Pounds, Kendrick Lamar, M. Spears, Mario Luciano, Rascal, Ronald LaTour, Sam Dew, Tommy Paxton-Beesley

A&R: Brock Korsan, Kevin Rodriguex for pgLang

A&R Coordinator: Juanita “Niya” morton for pgLang

Assistant Mixer: Anthony Vilchis, Trey Station, Zach Pereyra

Associated Performer: Baby KEem, Kendrick Lamar, Sam Dew

Co-Producer: Mario Luciano, Rascal

Engineer: Andrew Boyd, James Hunt, Ray Charles Brown Jr.

Mixer: Manny Marroquin

Vocalist: Sam Dew

"Auntie Diaries"

Producer: Beach Noise, Bekon, Bekon & the Donuts, Craig Balmoris, Sergiu Gherman, Tyler Mehlenbacher

Composer/Lyricist: Craig Balmoris, Daniel Krieger, Daniel Tannenbaum, Homer Steinweiss, Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar, Matt Schaeffer, Sergiu Gherman, Tyler Mehlenbacher

Additional Producer: Beach Noise

A&R: Brock Korsan, Kevin Rodriguex for pgLang

A&R Coordinator: Juanita “Niya” morton for pgLang

Assistant Mixer: Anthony Vilchis, Trey Station, Zach Pereyra

Associated Performer: Daniel Krieger, Daniel Tannenbaum, Homer Steinweiss, Kendrick Lamar

Asst. Recording Engineer: Andrew Boyd, Hannah Kacmarsky, Thomas Warren, Zach Acosta

Background Vocalist: Daniel Tannenbaum

Drums: Homer Steinweiss

Engineer: Chad Gordon, James Hunt, Jonathan Turner, Johnny Kosich, Matt Anthony, Matt Schaeffer, Ray Charles Brown Jr.

Guitar: Daniel Krieger

Keyboards: Daniel Tannenbaum

Mastering Engineer: Michelle Mancini

Mixer: Manny Marroquin

Rap Vocalist: Kendrick Lamar

Strings: Daniel Tannenbaum

Synthesizer: Daniel Tannenbaum

"Mr. Morale" featuring Tanna Leone

Producer: Pharrell Williams

Composer/Lyricist: Avante Santana, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell Williams, Sam Dew

Assistant Mixer: Anthony Vilchis, Trey Station, Zach Pereyra

Associated Performer: Kendrick Lamar, Mike Larson

Asst. Recording Engineer: Andrew Boyd

Mixer: Manny Marroquin

Narrator: Eckhart Tolle

Programming: Mike Larson

Rap Vocalist: Kendrick Lamar

Recording Engineer: Johnathan Turner, Ray Charles Brown Jr.