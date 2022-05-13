Kendrick Lamar dropped Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers last night and as you can imagine, there were some pretty big revelations made throughout the album. Lamar is someone who has always been real in his music, and that was certainly the case on this new record. Perhaps the most revealing stuff from this album came on the song "Mother I Sober" where he goes in-depth about his sex addiction and the times he cheated on his long-time partner Whitney Alford.

“I was never high, I was never drunk, never out my mind/I need control, they handed me some smoke, but still I declined/I did it sober, sittin’ with myself, I went through all emotions/No dependents — except for one, let me bring you closer,” He says throughout the track. “Intoxicated, there’s a lustful nature that I failed to mention/Insecurities that I project, sleepin’ with other women/Whitney’s hurt, the pure soul I know, I found her in the kitchen/Askin’ God, ‘Where did I lose myself? And can it be forgiven?'”

This song was clearly very personal to the artist, and throughout the track, he even speaks on how Alford was able to forgive him, all while urging him to get some help. It was a very honest portrayal of a man's insecurities in a relationship and we're sure Kendrick felt good about getting these things off of his chest.

Lamar also discusses the racial dynamics to his cheating on the song as he raps: “Next time I fucked a white bitch was out in Copenhagen/good kid, m.A.A.d city tour, I flourished on them stages/Whitney asked did I have a problem, I said, ‘I might be racist’/Ancestors watchin’ me fuck was like retaliation.”





This is easily one of Kendrick's most personal songs to date, which is really saying something when you think about his incredible catalog.

