Kendrick Lamar is basking in the glory of his newly released album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, which has already received love from the likes of IDK, Lil Durk, and Lupe Fiasco. Earlier this afternoon it was announced that in just two months, the father of two will be headed out on the road with Baby Keem and Tanna Leone.

Word of the worldwide tour arrived via a press release on Friday afternoon, revealing that the 34-year-old will kick things off in Oklahoma City, OK on July 19th before voyaging out across the U.S. and Canada (two dates in Toronto and one in Vancouver).

Image via Press Release

Once he's completed his rounds on his home continent, Lamar is due to head overseas to Europe, stopping in Amsterdam, Berlin, Stockholm, Paris, Frankfurt, and London, to name a few.

After a brief break, the DAMN. hitmaker will be headed down under for stops in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and a final show in Auckland, NZ on Friday, December 16th.





Baby Keem will be performing on all dates and Tanna Leone will be taking the stage for select shows only.

General on-sale begins next Friday, May 20th at 12 PM local time – get your tickets and more information here, and check out the full list of forthcoming performances below.

Tour Dates:

7/19 - Oklahoma City, OK

7/21 - Austin, TX

7/22 - Houston, TX

7/23 - Dallas, TX

7/24 - Miami, FL

7/27 - Tampa, FL

7/29 - New Orleans, LA

7/30 - Atlanta, GA

7/31 - Nashville, TN

8/02 - Charlotte, NC

8/04 - Washington, DC

8/05 - Brooklyn, NY

8/06 - Brooklyn, NY

8/07 - Long Island, NY

8/09 - Philadelphia, PA

8/10 - Boston, MA

8/12 - Toronto, ON

8/13 - Toronto, ON

8/14 - Detroit, MI

8/16 - Columbus, OH

8/18 - Milwaukee, WI

8/19 - Chicago, IL

8/20 - St. Paul, MN

8/21 - Kansas City, MO

8/23 - Denver, CO

8/24 - Salt Lake City, UT

8/26 - Portland, OR

8/27 - Seattle, WA

8/28 - Vancouver, BC

8/30 - Sacramento, CA

8/31 - Oakland, CA

9/01 - Oakland, CA

9/06 - San Diego, CA

9/07 - Anaheim, CA

9/09 - Las Vegas, NV

9/10 - Phoenix, AZ

9/14 - Los Angeles, CA

9/15 - Los Angeles, CA

10/07 - Amsterdam, NL

10/10 - Prague, CZ

10/11 - Berlin, DE

10/13 - Hamburg, DE

10/15 - Copenhagen, DK

10/17 - Stockholm, SE

10/19 - Oslo, NO

10/21 - Paris, FR

10/24 - Stuttgart, DE

10/25 - Zurich, CH

10/26 - Lausanne, CH

10/28 - Antwerp, BE

10/30 - Cologne, DE

10/31 - Frankfurt, DE

11/02 - Glasgow, UK

11/03 - Leeds, UK

11/04 - Newcastle, UK

11/05 - Birmingham, UK

11/07 - London, UK

11/08 - London, UK

11/13 - Dublin, IE

11/16 - Manchester, UK

12/01 - Perth, AUS

12/04 - Melbourne, AUS

12/08 - Sydney, AUS

12/12 - Brisbane, AUS

12/16 - Auckland, NZ