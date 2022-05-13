Kendrick Lamar is easily the biggest artist in hip-hop and last night, he came through with his brand new album called Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. This is a very special body of work as it has been five years since Kendrick came through with his last album. Fans had been waiting on this one, and it certainly didn't disappoint as Kendrick delivered a ton of unique songs and sounds throughout the runtime.

There were some pretty big topics that were covered here, including Kendrick's sex addiction. On the album, Kendrick it admits to cheating on his high school sweetheart, all while explaining that he has gone to therapy for it. From there, Kendrick also rapped about Kyrie Irving and the vaccine debate.





There are plenty of other topics that were covered here, and it seems like this album is resonating well with all of Kendrick's contemporaries. For instance, Lupe Fiasco took to Twitter following his run through of the project, saying "Reporting from Hawaii. Exceptional work Mr. Lamar." Other artists like IDK and Lil Durk also weighed in.

For instance, IDK spoke about the mixing on the album, writing "New Kendrick Lamar is mixed very well. Top notch engineering." Meanwhile, Durk wrote "Kendrick just made it scary."

Needless to say, hip-hop is loving Kendrick's new album. Let us know in the comments if you are as well.