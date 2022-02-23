Kanye West came through with the launch of Donda 2 at his Miami event. The rapper performed a few cuts off of Donda, while debuting his latest studio album. As expected, there were plenty of surprises in store, including the slew of collaborators that popped out on stage with him, and the references to Kim Kardashian, Kamala Harris and Pete Davidson.



Brandon Magnus/Getty Images

However, there's one bar in particular that caught fans off guard. On the song, "Sci-Fi," Kanye delivers rather vivid X-Rated bars, which he follows up with a reference to the voice of God in Bruce Almighty. "When you lay down and I give you the semen, I swear I heard God, the voice of Morgan Freeman," Kanye raps.

The song quickly gained traction on social media and fans had plenty to say about Ye's wordplay. "When you lay down and I give you the semen, I swear I heard God, the voice of Morgan Freeman," head of New Blood, Dave Oshry, tweeted this morning. Others predicted that Freeman might slap Kanye West for rhyming his name with semen.

Donda 2 features a slew of artists, including Jack Harlow, Migos, Future, Travis Scott, and more. The project has yet to drop in its entirety and will only be available on Kanye West's stem player.

Check out a few of the reactions to Kanye's line about Morgan Freeman below.