Kanye West shamelessly lives his life in the public eye, even when it comes to his pending divorce. Kim Kardashian filed for divorce last year, though it appeared to two tried to work through their differences to create a healthy co-parenting situation with their kids. However, things remain rough for Ye as Kim appears to be happily living her life with Kim Kardashian.



Last night, the rapper debuted his new album Donda 2 which didn't dodge the topic of his divorce or Kim's relationship with Pete Davidson. During the show, one song in particular, "Sci-Fi" opens up with a nod to Kim's appearance on SNL in 2021. During her opening monologue, she discussed the reasons she's divorcing Kanye after offering him praise as the best rapper alive.

"I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he is the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids," she said, though Kanye conveniently cut out the remainder of the statement.

Per The Sun, Ye also took more subtle shots at Pete Davidson in comparison to "Eazy" with The Game, which he also performed at his Miami event. On the song "Security," Ye seemingly mentions reports that Davidson had to hire more security and Kim telling Kanye that he's putting them at risk.

"Ok we gon' make this an event? y'all gone need security for this/ Security gon' need security for this/ Never take the family picture off the fridge/ Never stand between a man and his kids/ Y'all ain't got enough security for this," Ye raps on the record. "I put your security at risk. I make your security all quit, like 'we ain't gettin paid enough for this. Pop some, I ain't getting frisked. I put your security at risk. Pop some I ain't getting frisked. I put your security at risk."

Kanye West announced that Donda 2 would only be released through his stem player without appearing on streaming services.

