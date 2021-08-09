By now, we've all seen the pictures of Kanye West's minimalistic room at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The music legend moved into the stadium for a temporary residency, building a makeshift recording studio and bedroom in what appears to be a storage closet. He's hosted two listening events at the stadium, hosting thousands of people and playing the album as it evolves. With no new information as to when DONDA will be released (August 15 is the current date suggested by Apple Music), the world is locked into 'Ye's unofficial spokespeople -- AKA Instagram personality Justin LaBoy and rising artist KayCyy Pluto -- for all of the latest news.

As anticipation builds for the release of "Hurricane" with The Weeknd and Lil Baby, which is set to serve as the first single and is already reportedly out in Japan and Russia, it's being suggested that Kanye is moving into a new stadium as he finishes up the album.

The information comes from a since-deleted tweet by KayCyy, who wrote, "We moving to another stadium." The artist did not reveal where they're going to set up, but other Atlanta-area stadiums include the State Farm Arena, Truist Park, and Russ Chandler Stadium. It's also possible that Kanye is blessing another city with his pre-DONDA listening parties.

As of now, nobody really knows what's happening with DONDA. However, after last Thursday's live stream, we're all hyped up for what's to come. Are you excited for the album to finally release? And where do you hope he's headed to next?



