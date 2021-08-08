On Thursday night, Kanye West blessed fans with yet another presentation of his new album DONDA. Unlike the listening party from two weeks ago, it was clear that the album is almost complete. The songs Kanye showed off were much more fleshed out than his previous efforts, and fans couldn't help but marvel at the beauty of some of the songs on the tracklist. There were some incredible features littered throughout the project, including verses from Jay Z, Travis Scott, Baby Keem, Kid Cudi, Young Thug, Westside Gunn, and Lil Baby, just to name a few.

One song that stood out for a lot of people was "Hurricane," which is a track that used to be called "80 Degrees." This song has undergone numerous changes over the last three years, and on Thursday, the song was presented with The Weeknd on the hook, and Lil Baby on the first verse.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Universal Music Group

This could very well be the biggest hit on the entire project, and fans can't wait to get a studio version. Yesterday, rumors were floating around Twitter that "Hurricane" could very well be dropped as a single and that it would be released prior to the entire album. In fact, there were some IG stories that pushed this particular narrative.

Now, KayCyy Pluto, who wrote on the song "Hurricane," has taken to Twitter with an update for Ye fans. According to the artist, we will, indeed, be getting a single prior to the album, and that fans can expect it to be "Hurricane." In fact, the effort is already listed on Apple Music, and KayCyy Pluto seems to think we could get the song as early as midnight tonight.

KayCyy's claims have not been confirmed by Kanye, although considering the young artist has been in the stadium with Ye, there is no denying he is a solid source.