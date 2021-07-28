As many of you hold your breath forDONDA's August 6 release date, many Hip Hop fans aren't believing that Kanye West will deliver. Last week, Kanye launched a short, yet epic rollout of DONDA after hosting listening parties in both Las Vegas and Atlanta. The latter was set to occur immediately before or just as DONDA was slated to hit streaming services, but instead, Ye left his worldwide fans waiting by not, yet again, releasing his album when he said he would.

Justin Laboy returned with updates, promising that DONDA would still make its Friday arrival before stating that the record will come on August 6. There have been rumors that Kanye hasn't even left the stadium as he's called in the cavalry to record the last-minute touch-ups to DONDA, and just hours ago, Ye offered a looking into his sleeping quarters.

It's reported that Kanye has luxury homes all around the world, but until DONDA is complete, he's experiencing more humble settings. It's unclear how his team is getting by, but it is being assumed that they, too, are enjoying similar housing. Several celebrities jumped in Kanye's comments to applaud his dedication while some fans aren't convinced that DONDA will be completed in time.

Check it out below.