Kanye West has reportedly moved into Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, according to a new report from TMZ. The iconic rapper will not leave the arena until he finishes his upcoming album, DONDA.

West was seen at the stadium, Saturday, watching Atlanta United take on the Columbus Crew in an MLS soccer match. Fans noticed he was wearing the same outfit that he wore during his DONDA listening party, earlier in the week.

Sources with direct knowledge have told TMZ that this means West is expected to miss his Rolling Loud Miami performance. He has set up a studio to work from and has a chef to prepare his food.



Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

DONDA was originally scheduled to released on Friday, but after the day came and went, there was no update from Ye. Late that night, Justin Laboy revealed that the project is now slated to drop on August 6th.

West's collaborator Malik Yusuf provided fans with an update, Saturday.

"We R super grateful, thankful and appreciative of all the love we’ve been getting for the new upcoming album #DONDA This is the 9th album I’ve worked on with @kanyewest , Me and bro weren’t communicating during the process of Jesus Is King so I missed that one. But in my opinion it’s our best work thus far.Also, as a side note my homie @Justinlaboy is more kind and caring, than he is toxic," Yusef wrote in an Instagram post.

