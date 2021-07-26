Since the beginning of his career, Kanye West has had a habit of being late with his albums. While there are certainly some cycles in which he is on time, there are others where fans have just given up out of frustration. A prime example of this was with YANDHI which is an album that was promised but ultimately never released. Now, West is throwing fans for a loop, once again, thanks to his new album DONDA which was supposed to drop on Friday, July 23rd.

The day before his supposed album release date, Kanye held a listening party in Atlanta where thousands of fans got a sneak peek at the new project. As many came to realize, the album was unfinished which ultimately led to the delayed release date. On Saturday, it was revealed by Malik Yusef and Justin Laboy that DONDA would come out on Friday, August 6th.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Universal Music Group

This new release date had not yet been confirmed by Kanye himself, but now, according to a report from Pitchfork, an official representative for the rapper has verified the August 6th release date as true.

Of course, Kanye can change his mind at any time, so don't be surprised if something happens between now and then. In the meantime, keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates surrounding DONDA.

