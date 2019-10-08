If Kanye West's not going to release his music, it appears people are going to do it for him. On September 27, Kanye was supposed to drop Jesus Is King. Instead, he spent that weekend hosting Sunday Services and his IMAX film screenings in three different cities. While Kim Kardashian initially claimed that the album would only be delayed by two days, JIK never surfaced and it has now been postponed indefinitely.

In the meantime, leaks of Ye's Yandhi project - the album that he teased in 2018 before JIK entered the picture - continue to trickle across the cyberverse. While some wondered whether Kanye had scrapped Yandhi entirely and pivoted to more spiritual music, he has reportedly been seeking the trademark for "Yandhi," so it's possible it may still get an official release. But considering how many of its alleged tracks have leaked, it might make sense for Ye to abandon it.

After experiencing sporadic leaks on the Internet and in the form of ringtones on iTunes, Yandhi has now appeared on Spotify under the title, "KANYE DROP YOUR ALBUMS." It features 15 songs, most of which have already leaked. It supposedly has a star-studded list of guests, including Post Malone, Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj, Ty Dolla Sign, Young Thug, Chance The Rapper, Big Sean, Travis Scott, The-Dream, ASAP Rocky and more. The label mark on the release says “Faygo Records.”

Travis Scott just suffered the same inconvenience as Ye. A project of his unreleased tracks, titled "Astro Universe," hit streaming services for a brief period on Sunday.