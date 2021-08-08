Kanye West's Donda has a new release date on Apple Music, which indicates the highly anticipated project is expected to drop on August 15th. The date could easily be changed, yet again, but for now, this appears to be the most updated goal.

To make matters more confusing, Complex notes that iTunes lists its expected release date for Donda as August 13.



Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Justin Laboy previously teased that Donda would drop on August 6th, after a second listening party.

“Kanye West will move the release date of Donda to August 6th,” Laboy tweeted in July. “Thanks for your patience. He wants to give his fans the best possible product without rushing anything. He loves yall with all of his heart. God bless.”

After the album didn't drop, following a second listening party, Mike Dean joked on Twitter that West found a mistake for him to fix during the performance.

"He was actually calling me from a mix mistake!!" Dean tweeted in response to a photo from the event.

Jermaine Dupri recently said that all the delays should be expected: “I’m not sure many understand what Ye did because n***as don’t have listening parties much in this era, but you play the music and gage what you got by the reactions, then prioritize by best reaction and fix where the response was weak, real A&R shit.”

[Via]