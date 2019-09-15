Between Diddy's REVOLT Summit and Sunday Service, it was a big weekend in Atlanta. Both events saw many big names in attendance. The three-day REVOLT summit held parties and panels, one of which birthed the viral video of T.I. lacing into Candace Owens. DJ Khaled was brought in to host a block party on Friday, along with Saweetie and Moneybagg Yo. Kanye's travelling Sunday Service series made a stop in Atlanta and attracted Chris Tucker, Nelly, Jermaine Dupri, Lil Yachty, T.I. and 2 Chainz to the jubilant affair. T.I. patched things up with Kanye, after the schism caused by their stark political differences, which for a time seemed insurmountable. In an Instagram post of a photo of the two of them at the event, T.I. wrote that Kanye seemed "at peace with his self again" and "felt like the old Ye’... with a new purpose."

It seems Kanye really is exuding a newfound optimism because he was also incredibly generous when running into DJ Khaled at the Atlanta airport. DJ Khaled documented his encounter with Ye on the tarmac on his Instagram story, of course. Although none of the words they exchanged are heard due to the noise of jet engines, Kanye is seen smilingly greeting Khaled before it cuts to the next story and he becomes suddenly shoeless. Kanye hands Khaled what appear to be unreleased Yeezys (Yeezy 700 V3?) and then they part ways to board their respective jets. Khaled giddily inspects the shoes like a kid being given a new toy.