At the end of last year, the world uncomfortably watched as Kanye West publicly endorsed Donald Trump and built a personal relationship with him. It was a hard pill to swallow for many, but T.I. spat it right back up. After Kanye's highly-publicized trip to the White House - where he was photographed hugging Trump - T.I. took to Instagram to express how disturbed he was to witness this behaviour from his friend. The caption was rather long, but the gist of it was captured in T.I. writing, "This is the most repulsive, disgraceful, embarrassing act of desperation & auctioning off of one’s soul to gain power I’ve ever seen." He then went on to state that Ye's sycophancy had crossed a line where he could no longer tolerate being friends with him. "At one time it was a pleasure to work alongside you... now, I’m ashamed to have ever been associated with you."

Well, T.I. confirmed today that he has put his negative feelings toward Kanye behind him. Time often leads to understanding and it appears this was the case here. T.I. attended Kanye's Sunday Service in Atlanta today and he was relieved to see his old friend in better spirits. "No matter what go on...He’s Always gon be my brother," T.I. captioned his Instagram post of the two of them. Love to see him at peace with his self again. Felt like the old Ye’... With a new purpose. Made my day." Kanye's spiritual reawakening has apparently played a huge part in getting him out of the dark rut he was in.

T.I. didn't have as much love to express for Candace Owens this weekend, as he went in on her for supporting Trump at a REVOLT Summit panel on Saturday.