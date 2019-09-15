Kanye West's Sunday Service took up shop in Atlanta today. Last week's service was the biggest one yet, held at The Huntington Bank Pavilion in Chicago where close to 10,000 people were let in for free. But after a few consecutive Sundays of outdoor gatherings, the livestream shows the Atlanta event taking place in what appears to be a large auditorium.

Kanye made a moving speech, taking long pauses between sharing his thoughts on faith. On The View this week, his wife, Kim Kardashian West, shared that Kanye started hosting these Sunday services in an attempt to "heal himself" and, throughout the process, has been "born again and saved by Christ."

Another famous born-again Christian was in attendance at the Atlanta iteration of Sunday Service. Comedian and actor, Chris Tucker, posted a photo with West on Instagram, in which Tucker is seen dressed in a suit with a Bible clutched by his side. Later in his career, Tucker made a switch to cleaner comedy due to his faith. In an interview with The Georgia Straight, he said, “Being a Christian helps me in comedy. I have to talk about other stuff. Normally, most comics talk about stuff that’s easy—maybe cussing or saying something raunchy. I have to dig deeper to find something that’s still funny and not raunchy. It’s harder. I like the challenge.”

According to TeamKanyeDaily, other celebrities at Sunday Service this week include Nelly, Jermaine Dupri, Lil Yachty, T.I. and 2 Chainz.

Watch the Sunday Service livestream here.