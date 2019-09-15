The REVOLT Summit was held in Atlanta this weekend, where several panels were held to discuss the intersection of politics, media and culture. The first panel to be posted in full on REVOLT's YouTube page consisted of T.I., Killer Mike, Candace Owens, Steven Pargett Of Trap The Vote, Katrina Pierson, and Tamika D Mallory, conversing about "Black Agenda, Voting & Donald Trump".

Out of the hour and twenty minute discussion, one portion in particular is going viral. Considering that this panel purposely brought together people that are positioned in different spots on the political spectrum, it's not surprising that it didn't take long for the panel to erupt into argument. T.I. got fairly heated up when conservative political commentator, Candace Owens, was explaining why she supports President Donald Trump. He attempted to trap her by asking her to indicate which period in American history was so great that would justify her support of Trump's notorious campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again".

When Tip suspects that Owens is trying to avoid straightforwardly answering the question, he repeatedly prompts her to do so. When she starts her response by saying, "Slavery was all over the world...", the crowd starts booing. When she criticizes the crowd for booing before she could deliver her full argument, T.I. tells her outrage was caused by her "starting with some bullshit".

You can watch the full discussion below.