It's always inspiring to see a budding friendship. Kanye West and Lil Uzi Vert have been palling around town as of late, most recently getting matching tattoos with Steve Lacy that read, "We here forever technically." Kanye's fifth divorce lawyer just abandoned him, so perhaps Uzi is trying to cheer him up.

In a recent post to Instagram, Lil Uzi Vert showed off pictures of them and Kanye wearing matching minimalist Yeezy sunglasses and other products from the upcoming YZY GAP YR 3022 SHDZ. The shades are pretty futuristic, sitting close to their face with the bands wrapping around their heads. In the caption, the Philadelphia rapper wrote, "YZYGAP ....Technically." In another picture, the two hold their hands in front of their crotches with their legs spread wide. A fourth picture shows Vert catching bills as two other models look on.

This isn't the first time the eye-catching sunglasses have been shown off. Multiple celebrities have worn the eyewear which seems suitable for welding heavy metals. Celtics player Jaylen Brown, Steve Lacy, and even Kanye's ex Kim Kardashian have all sported the alien-like shades.

Kanye recently had some good news when his nemesis Pete Davidson and Kim ended things. Kanye took to Instagram to mock Pete, whom he has dubbed Skete. In his post was a picture of a newspaper that had the headline "SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28." He also took a shot at Kid Cudi, with the subtitle, "Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers."

Check out more pictures of the Ye's sunglasses below.

