When it comes to the hottest artists in the hip-hop game right now, there are a few names you have to include right now: Ye f.k.a. Kanye West, Lil Uzi Vert, and Steve Lacy, who's become an R&B superstar with a lot of crossover appeal. The trio recently got matching tattoos from L.A. artist Mez and showed them off via Instagram.





The tattoo is a scrawled bit of text on each artist's left arm that reads: "We here forever technically."





The three artists seem to have a strong connection together, even though Lacy, the 24-year-old guitarist and production wizard, has yet to release music with the other two. The 45-year-old Chicago icon was one of many who praised Lacy's recently released album, Gemini Rights, expressing via an Instagram comment that the album was "beautiful" and that Lacy is "one of the most inspiring people on the planet."

Ye and Uzi, on the other hand, have been working together and hanging out for the past few years. Both were featured on Travis Scott's single "Watch" in 2018. Uzi previously sent some then-deleted shots at Kanye in 2021, plus a group chat leaked that showed him dissing Ye's new album, but it seems the two have let it be water under the bridge.

Gemini Rights isn't the only album release to be celebrated from this trio this year. Uzi just released The Red & White EP as a lead-up to their upcoming album, THE P!NK TAPE. Ye had released Donda 2 earlier in the year exclusively via his Stem Player platform, and was recently featured with Cardi B and Lil Durk on the single "Hot S**t."

