Kanye West has reportedly lost his fifth divorce attorney as legal proceedings continue for his split with Kim Kardashian. His latest attorney, Samantha Spector, cited her relationship with the West as having been irretrievably broken when requesting to be relieved by the judge. She did not elaborate as to why.

The trial is expected to continue with its December date unless West submits his financial declarations to settle the remaining issues. Kardashian’s lawyer Laura Wasser says that her side has been ready to proceed for quite some time.



Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

“We’ve been ready for quite a while,” Wasser told Los Angeles County Judge Steve Cochran, according to Rolling Stone. As for whether they would like the trial date set for this year, Wasser said, “This year, your honor. I actually have a stipulated judgment drafted. I’m just trying to get someone to pay attention to me."

While the proceedings are still going on, Kardashian got a divorce decree, earlier this year, making her legally single. Despite being separated, the former couple has been seen attending their kid’s sporting events and family gatherings together.

The news follows Kardashian’s reported split from Pete Davidson, who she had been dating for nine months. Throughout their relationship, West called out Davidson publically on several occasions.

