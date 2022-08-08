Kanye West trolled Pete Davidson on Instagram, Monday morning, after news broke over the weekend that the former Saturday Night Live star and Kim Kardashian broke up. West also took a jab at his ex-collaborator Kid Cudi by referencing his recent Rolling Loud performance which ended in him getting booed off the stage.

West's post features an edited newspaper headline reading, “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28.”



Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

In fine print at the bottom of the image, the page reads, “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers." Cudi had walked off the stage at Rolling Loud, last month, in response to having bottles thrown at him during his performance. He was added to the setlist as a replacement for West, who backed out last-minute.

West had traded shots with Davidson on social media at numerous points throughout the relationship, which lasted nine months. Earlier this year, West featured an animated head of Davidson's in his music video for his collaboration with The Game, "Eazy."

Sources for CNN have said that Davidson and Kardashian's breakup was amicable and mostly due to being at different points in their lives and having conflicting schedules.

Despite Kardashian being legally single, she and West are still working through final proceedings for their divorce.

