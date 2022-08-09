It’s been just a few days since Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s breakup became public knowledge, but sources are already dishing to Page Six about how the 41-year-old is fairing as a newly single woman.

According to one insider, the reality star is feeling “very sad” about the split, adding that it’s “been hard” for Kardashian to recover after her nine-month relationship with the Saturday Night Live alum came to an end.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson attend the 2022 Met Gala — Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

It’s been said that “distance and schedules” played a large role in the famous pair’s decision to seperate, although they still “love and respect” one another. The California-born socialite will reportedly always care for Davidson, and sources noted that she’ll “have his back” down the road if need be.

On the other hand, though, a second insider told Page Six that the breakup wasn’t entirely shocking. “Pete knew it wasn’t going to work,” they shared. “He’d been saying it for a while – and Kim knew it, too.”

Kardashian and Davidson’s 13-year age difference was another key factor. “[They’re] just in very different places at the moment,” a third insider revealed.





The Staten Island native has been down under for most of the summer, filming a movie in Australia, while the SKIMS founder has been busy running her multiple businesses and co-parenting her four children with Kanye West in Los Angeles.

Speaking of the rapper, Kardashian was reportedly “furious” about the post he shared to social media regarding her breakup from Davidson. Page Six claims that the 41-year-old asked Ye to remove the damaging upload several times before he finally complied.

Check out what the Graduation rapper had to say about all the drama here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

