Over the weekend, there was a ton of chatter regarding Tekashi 6ix9ine's upcoming sentencing date. In the next few days, we will be finding out how much time (if any) the rap superstar will be spending behind bars. One of his charges was officially dropped, substantially lowering his maximum sentence but false reports began to explain that his entire case will be thrown out the window. That is a possibility but, for now, he's still facing some hefty time in prison. K. Michelle must have seen the reports that 6ix9ine was getting out this week because she commented on his impending freedom, detailing her happiness that he would soon be going home.



Bob Levey/Getty Images

Taking to Twitter, the singer noted why she's so overjoyed that the rainbow-haired rapper would soon be returning to his throne in the city of New York. She wrote: "Idc idc im happy 69 is getting out. That man is so entertaining& I like his music.Shit he didnt snitch on me, and if somebody tried to kill me i’m snitching 2,and im snitching on you cheating n***as. Lol.Half these rappers y’all like ARE NOT ABOUT THAT LIFE. Big FACTS."

She continued by explaining why she has no issue ratting out anybody that's done her dirty, writing: "I will press charges and send yo ass right to jail and sleep like a baby. I’m a grown business woman i’m not fighting yo hoes for real and lose everything."

Moral of the story: don't get on K. Michelle's bad side. Read all about 6ix9ine's upcoming court date here.