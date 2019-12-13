As we approach the end of 2019, there are rumors that Tekashi 6ix9ine might actually end up being a free man. The rapper's reign in the spotlight came to a complete halt just days before the release of his last album and he's been locked up ever since. Initially refusing to cooperate with the feds, turns out he changed his tune at the beginning of the year. By September, he was the D.A.'s tool to crack down on the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

According to Page Six, all that snitching might end up only knocking off 10 years of his sentence after a firearms charge was dropped from his case. He was initially facing a mandatory 47-year sentence under his plea deal for the racketeering conspiracy and other charges he was facing. However, Michael Longyear, the federal prosecutor on the case, has dropped charges of possessing a machine gun in furtherance of racketeering conspiracy.

The Government will move to dismiss Count Two at sentencing,” said Longyear. “Thus …the defendant’s mandatory minimum term of incarceration would be 37 years’ imprisonment.” Prosecutors look at 6ix9ine's cooperation as "extraordinary" but at the end of the day, it could be up to the judge to overrule the prosecutor's suggestion. Judge Paul Engelmayer can very well hit 6ix9ine with a sentence well below the recommended sentence which possibly means 6ix9ine walks away with time served.