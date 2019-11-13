A couple of weeks back, Justin Bieber jumped on Instagram to share a post that asked his followers for 20 million likes to push him to make an album before Christmas. Before he asked for the high number of likes (that's currently sitting at 11 million) he shared a post that read "R&Bieber" and now TMZ reports that his team has made moves to trademark the name.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

According to the publication, the trademark is for "entertainment services in the nature of live musical performances and production of sound recordings" as well as merchandise and film. The album moves are very much appreciated by true Bieber fans since the 25-year-old hasn't dropped off an album in four years, the last being Purpose.

In other Bieber news, his ex Selena Gomez recently dropped off two new songs that were very much about Justin and how she "dodged a bullet." In a recent interview, Selena admitted how she wants Justin to listen to her new offerings. “Yeah, I do [want him to listen],” she said. “And here’s the whole point: being able to say something on your own, and being able to say something that actually is beautiful.”

She added: “For me, my intentions are never evil. They just aren’t. I don’t even know how to do that. My intentions can be a bit snappy but I always want to come from a place that’s genuine, and when I feel like some things haven’t been said, then I get to turn things into art.”