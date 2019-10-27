Earlier this week, Selena Gomez returned to the limelight, dropping two new songs that seem to reference her relationship with Justin Bieber. Lines like "Feels good 'til it doesn't/It was her first real lover/His too 'til he had another" from "Look at Her Now" sound pretty direct. Now, Gomez has opened up about the songs, saying she hopes Bieber hears them.

“Yeah, I do [want him to listen],” she said in an interview on the Zach Sang Show. “And here’s the whole point: being able to say something on your own, and being able to say something that actually is beautiful.”

Bieber and Gomez split back in 2018, but Bieber then got engaged to Hailey Baldwin just months afterward. The two have since gotten married.

As for whether the track was made to cause a rift between Bieber and Baldwin, Gomez said “For me, my intentions are never evil. They just aren’t.” Selena continued, “I don’t even know how to do that. My intentions can be a bit snappy but I always want to come from a place that’s genuine, and when I feel like some things haven’t been said, then I get to turn things into art.”

You can stream the new tracks from Selena Gomez here.