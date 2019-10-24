Selena Gomez Is Glad She "She Dodged A Bullet" On New Single "Look At Her Now"

Selena Gomez jumped back on the music radar just yesterday when she released an emotional ballad titled "Lose You To Love Me." Right away fans suggested the tune was about her famous ex Justin Bieber that's quite hard to deny considering lyrics such as: "In two months you replaced us / Like it was easy / Made me think I deserved it."

Today, Selena has followed up on her single with another offering that's more upbeat and seemingly still the same subject matter. "Look At Her Now" hears Selena singing about her proud return to the limelight. "Took a few years / To soak up the tears / But look at her now / Watch her go."

After the release of Selena's first single, Justin's wife Hailey posted Summer Walker's song "I'll Kill You" to her Instagram feed, leading many to believe it was a response to Selena. “Please stop with this nonsense,” Hailey told Page Six. “There is no ‘response.’ This is complete BS.”

Stream Selena's new song and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Of course she was sad

But now she's glad she dodged a bullet (Mm)

Took a few years to soak up the tears

But look at her now, watch her go