Selena Gomez's "Lose You To Love Me" Appears To Be About Justin Bieber

Considering Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber dated on-and-off for the extended period of 2010 to 2018, any song that she releases pertaining to romantic relationships will inevitably cause people to speculate that it's about him. However, in her first solo release of 2019, "Lose You To Love Me," the references to Biebs don't even seem that ambiguous.

In the piano-driven ballad, Gomez sings, “I gave my all and they all know it / You turned me down, and now it’s showing / In two months you replaced us / Like it was easy / Made me think I deserved it.” This timeline matches up with Bieber's rapid transition from Gomez to his now-wife, Hailey Baldwin. Gomez may have even thrown some shade at her former boyfriend and musical collaborator's vocal abilities when she calls out someone who "sang off-key in [her] chorus."

Bieber-drama aside, I don't want to detract from Gomez recording an incredibly vulnerable song, which she explained she shared because she wants "people to feel hope and to know you will come out the other side stronger and a better version of yourself.” Watch the stripped-back black-and-white music video below.

Quotable Lyrics

Rose-colored glasses all distorted

Set fire to my purpose

And I let it burn

You got off on the hurtin'

When it wasn’t yours, yeah