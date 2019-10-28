Justin Bieber is still crafting his fifth studio album, the follow up to 2015's Purpose.

With all the hard work he's been putting into its creation, the veteran pop star wants to be sure that the fans actually want to hear the new effort. As a result, he took to Instagram Sunday night to tell fans that he may very well drop off the package by Christmas, but under one condition.

"If this gets 20 million likes, Justin Bieber will release an album before Christmas," read the post while Biebs doubles down in the captions, "Share it, like it, post in your story, I gotta see the demand ;) love you guys pumped for it! I'm almost done but your support will make me move faster."

Just what sound we'll hear from the newest album is not yet determined. While Purpose found Bieber retreating to mainstream-friendly pop selections, its predecessor Journals introduced us to the R&B-leaning side of the crooner's catalog. A recent post that simply read "R&Bieber" may very well hint towards the outlines by Journals. He's certainly had some more experience in hopping genres with his most recent appearance being on country duo Dan + Shay's "10,000 Hours" single, but only time and 20 million likes will tell of what's to come of Justin Bieber's next studio album.