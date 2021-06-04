mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Juicy J Snaps On Marshmello's New Single "Hitta"

Joshua Robinson
June 04, 2021 18:06
Marshmello, Eptic, and Juicy J bring the energy on "Hitta."


In probably one of the most unexpected collaborations of the week, Marshmello, Eptic, and Juicy J have teamed up for a blazing EDM-rap crossover. Having previously lent beats to Hip-Hop acts like Wacotron and 2KBABY over the past handful of months, the DJ, producer, and Philadelphia native has now linked up with one of the most prolific and unstoppable rappers ever: Juicy J.

Titled "Hitta," Marshmello's new team-up with Eptic and Juicy J builds upon a sample of DJ Paul's chorus from the classic Three 6 Mafia cut "One Hitta Quitta," and the end result is a booming three-minute track that will undoubtedly make crowds go insane at music festivals later this year.

In addition to having one of his most famous tracks sampled, Juicy J also gets the honor of spitting a verse on "Hitta," and the Taylor Gang artist comes through with a vengeance. Listen to Juicy J's impressive verse on Marshmello's "Hitta" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Pullin’ up and rollin’ up, smoked out in exotic trucks
Model chicks that like to suck with lots of spit like Daffy Duck
Halo on me, I’m too high, take two puffs and touch the sky
Weed strong, money long, got more cakes than Duncan Hines 

