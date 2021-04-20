Wacotron Drops Debut Mixtape "SMOKIN TEXAS" With Executive Production From Southside

Waco, Texas-raised rapper Wacotron has officially arrived with his debut mixtape. The rising artist has been working closely with 808 Mafia's Southside, who is the executive producer of SMOKIN TEXAS. He picks up the majority of production credits on the mixtape. Marshmello also has a few production credits on SMOKIN TEXAS, as well as CuBeatz, Pyrex, and more.

The new mixtape comes following the release of the music video for "Umbrella," Wacotron's collaboration with G Herbo and Marshmello. G Herbo is the sole feature on SMOKIN TEXAS, so this is really an introduction to Waco's brand and what he's all about.

While he may be a new-ish name in the game, Wacotron has been working his tail off for years and he's ready for a more defined spotlight. Listen to SMOKIN TEXAS below and let us know your favorite song from it.

Tracklist:

1. Air It Out

2. Hold Up

3. Cut Me Up

4. Umbrella (feat. G Herbo)

5. Coastin

6. Speakin On Me

7. Take Off

8. Perfect Example

9. Gram And A Hoodie

10. Hole In A Cup

11. Toothpaste

12. Strapped