Marshmello, Imanbek, & Usher Combine Styles On "Too Much"

During the early days of the Coronavirus, SAINT JHN's 2016 track "Roses" was remixed by a little known DJ by the name of Imanbek. This remix turned into a megahit as it entered the Billboard Top 10 and stayed there for quite some time. This virality was all thanks to Tik Tok which is a platform responsible for numerous massive songs. Now, Imanbek is in high demand, as proven by the fact that he was recently enlisted by Marshmello and Usher for a new song called "Too Much."

This song is an undeniable EDM bop as we get some driving synths and drum rhythms. Imanbek and Marshmello's influences are all over the song, all while Usher lends his signature voice, which leads to a pretty catchy song.

With this collaboration under his belt, it's clear that "Imanbek" will continue to be a large voice in the EDM sphere.

Quotable Lyrics:

Empty bottles clouding your mind

I know you get lonely sometimes

Say the word and I'll make you try

I'm not afraid of the lone unknown