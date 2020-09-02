42 Dugg & Marshemllo Connect For "Baggin'"

42 Dugg recently claimed that he was "running Detroit," a bold claim for the young Lil Baby protege to make. While that's certainly up for debate, it can't be denied that Dugg has been steadily on the rise, with many gravitating toward the rapper's vulnerable vocals and emotional come-up stories. But don't get it mixed up, the man is still capable of penning a trap banger with the best of them, as evidenced on his new Marshmello collaboration "Baggin."

For the most part, Marshmello employs the tried-and-true formula that has worked for so many current-day hits: an eerie minor-key progression to capture the atmosphere, and 808s to keep the heads ringing. While hardly the most innovative, Marshmello's production here is more than sufficient, going a long way in setting an appropriate tone. As for the vocals, Dugg seems content to float for the most part, his lullaby-chant flow speaking to his unfazed nature. When he does hit his stride, it becomes clear why the rapper has captivated such a widespread audience. "Show you to make a ten, I get three brown from a gram," he spits, his flow picking up momentum. "I know how to make a dance, twenty-two just for the pants."

Check out Marshmello and 42 Dugg's "Baggin'" right here, and sound off -- what do you expect from the young Detroit rapper moving forward?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Show you to make a ten, I get three brown from a gram

I know how to make a dance, twenty-two just for the pants

Ho quit lying, bitch you a fan, if it's you, I want the head

