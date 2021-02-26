mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

2KBABY & Marshmello Release New Single "Like This"

Alex Zidel
February 26, 2021 10:22
Louisville, Kentucky-based rapper 2KBABY releases his new collaboration "Like This" with Marshmello.


After releasing his topical two-pack THE 2K STIMULUS in January, Louisville, Kentucky-based rapper 2KBABY is officially back with his new single "Like This" featuring Marshmello.

Through his emotional delivery and succinct storytelling, the 20-year-old rising star has built an impressive base for himself to make some major moves in the music business, and today, he's coming through with one of his most exciting tracks yet, collaborating with Marshmello for "Like This". Until now, 2K has been scratching at his potential but it feels like, with this record, he's reaching new heights with perfectly-delivered vocals and huge production, which could very well result in a hit for the young artist.

Listen to the new 2KBABY below and let us know if you'll be adding "Like This" to your playlist.

Quotable Lyrics:

I been through too much just to live like this
Double up my cup, you can't sip like this
I fill my pockets 'til they stuffed so they fit like this
Now she know I'm up 'cause I drip like this
I won't give a f*ck, let it rip like this
Hop up in my truck and I whip like this
And now they know I'm up 'cause my wrist like this
No, I can't get enough 'cause I'm sick like this, yeah

