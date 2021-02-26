2KBABY & Marshmello Release New Single "Like This"

After releasing his topical two-pack THE 2K STIMULUS in January, Louisville, Kentucky-based rapper 2KBABY is officially back with his new single "Like This" featuring Marshmello.

Through his emotional delivery and succinct storytelling, the 20-year-old rising star has built an impressive base for himself to make some major moves in the music business, and today, he's coming through with one of his most exciting tracks yet, collaborating with Marshmello for "Like This". Until now, 2K has been scratching at his potential but it feels like, with this record, he's reaching new heights with perfectly-delivered vocals and huge production, which could very well result in a hit for the young artist.

Listen to the new 2KBABY below and let us know if you'll be adding "Like This" to your playlist.

Quotable Lyrics:

I been through too much just to live like this

Double up my cup, you can't sip like this

I fill my pockets 'til they stuffed so they fit like this

Now she know I'm up 'cause I drip like this

I won't give a f*ck, let it rip like this

Hop up in my truck and I whip like this

And now they know I'm up 'cause my wrist like this

No, I can't get enough 'cause I'm sick like this, yeah