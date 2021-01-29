mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

2KBABY Releases "Rounds" From "THE 2K STIMULUS"

Alex Zidel
January 29, 2021 14:51
Louisville rapper 2KBABY releases his first new music of 2021.


2KBABY is one of Louisville's hottest rising artists, standing alongside Jack Harlow as two of the city's brightest stars. The rapper has experienced a lick of success in his come-up, being certified gold with his breakout single "Old Streets". As he continues to turn heads to his music, 2KBABY is starting off the year strong with a topical new 2-pack called THE 2K STIMULUS, marking his first new music of 2021.

As we all wait for President Biden to send us our long-awaited $2,000 stimulus checks, 2KBABY decided to jump the line and hand out his own. His new songs "Rounds" and "2Kizzy Flow" are officially out now, and we're placing a focus on the former.

Pouring his heart out over a lush R&B instrumental, 2KBABY laments on how difficult it is to find love. This track shows why he's one of the most exciting up-and-coming artists in hip-hop. We're looking forward to witnessing his continued growth. 

Quotable Lyrics:

Will I find true love? (Yeah)
Realize you dealin’ with a thug
A n***a always actin’ rough
Don’t know who do drugs (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
A n***a got it out the mud
Came in the spot without my slugs, you know that’s a must

2KBABY new music Stimulus Louisville
