2KBABY Releases "Rounds" From "THE 2K STIMULUS"

2KBABY is one of Louisville's hottest rising artists, standing alongside Jack Harlow as two of the city's brightest stars. The rapper has experienced a lick of success in his come-up, being certified gold with his breakout single "Old Streets". As he continues to turn heads to his music, 2KBABY is starting off the year strong with a topical new 2-pack called THE 2K STIMULUS, marking his first new music of 2021.

As we all wait for President Biden to send us our long-awaited $2,000 stimulus checks, 2KBABY decided to jump the line and hand out his own. His new songs "Rounds" and "2Kizzy Flow" are officially out now, and we're placing a focus on the former.

Pouring his heart out over a lush R&B instrumental, 2KBABY laments on how difficult it is to find love. This track shows why he's one of the most exciting up-and-coming artists in hip-hop. We're looking forward to witnessing his continued growth.

Quotable Lyrics:

Will I find true love? (Yeah)

Realize you dealin’ with a thug

A n***a always actin’ rough

Don’t know who do drugs (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

A n***a got it out the mud

Came in the spot without my slugs, you know that’s a must