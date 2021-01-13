2KBABY Explains Why He Keeps His PS5 Controller On Him At All Times

2KBABY keeps it locked with bananas, a PS5 controller, weed, hand sanitizer, a Kobe Bryant jersey, and more in his bag.

20-year-old rising rapper 2KBABY has been getting looks across the nation as one of the most exciting up-and-coming artists from Louisville, Kentucky. Thanks to him and Jack Harlow, the region has been gaining credibility in hip-hop with more and more serious threats emerging from the Bluegrass State.

Known for his hit single "Old Streets", the rapper came through to show off some of his most essential belongings on the latest episode of HotNewHipHop's In My Bag, explaining what he keeps on his person at all times.



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

2KBABY started off by taking out some bananas from his Burberry backpack, revealing that he's always got some fruits on him in case hunger strikes. Instantly after, he removes some hand sanitizer from the bag, which is a must-have for everyone these days. He moves on to show off his PS5 controller, revealing that his favorite go-to games are Call of Duty and NBA 2K, but also name-dropping some other games he's got. "You never know when you're gonna get a chance to play the game," he said. "Somebody else might have a PS5 and I ain't duckin' no smoke, so I keep the controller at all times."

He also pulled out a Kobe Bryant #24 jersey, explaining that he became a huge fan after watching the Lakers' legendary series with the Celtics. In fact, 2KBABY admits that he was a Boston fan before the series, converting after witnessing Kobe's greatness on the court.

Watch the latest episode of In My Bag with 2KBABY above.