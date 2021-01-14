Under the Trump administration, the COVID-19 pandemic was allowed to bolster as the federal government refused to take sweeping precautions to keep the American people safe. Nearly 400,000 deaths later and conditions worst than when the pandemic just began, it is safe to say the pandemic response was beyond mismanaged. Of the many upsides the American people have to look forward to under the new Biden administration, a major selling point is his ambitious proposal for a new COVID-19 relief package he's preparing to detail soon.



Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Speculated to be included in the new action plan said to be most important to Biden include $2,000 stimulus checks, more funds for city and state governments to help with pandemic problems, money for schools, and a stronger focus on vaccine rollout. According to a report from CBS News, Biden is planning to outline the trillion-dollar proposal at some point on Thursday.

The Biden and Harris team have been riding on the promise of $2,000 checks to the American people, pointing out during the campaign period for the Georgia Senate runoff elections that if the Democrats secured both seats, the checks would almost be guaranteed.

"If you send [Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock] to Washington, those $2,000 checks will go out the door, restoring hope and decency and honor for so many people who are struggling right now," Biden vowed earlier this month. "And if you send (Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler) back to Washington, those checks will never get there. It's just that simple. The power is literally in your hands."



Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

With vaccine distribution not nearly happening as fast as it was projected to as the U.S. nears 23 million total confirmed cases, the transfer of power could not have come sooner.

