The Democratic Party has been on an incredible winning streak since president-elect Joe Biden won the spot in the White House against incumbent Donald Trump. The Dems just scored another major win under their belt as Jon Ossoff beats David Perdue in the Georgia Senate runoff election, joining fellow Democrat election winner Raphael Warnock.

After a very close race, the Associated Press announced Wednesday evening that Ossoff had won the election. NBC also called the race in favor of Ossoff.

Sparking a bit of controversy, Ossoff shared a thank you message to voters before the race had officially been called. "Good morning, it is with humility that I thank the people of Georgia for electing me to serve you in the United States Senate," he said in the video. "Thank you for the confidence and trust that you have placed in me. At this moment of crisis... Georgia families are having difficulty putting food on the table."

Earlier today, Warnock claimed victory over incumbent Republican Kelly Loeffler. With both of the Democratic candidates in Georgia elected, the Democrats will now control the presidency, the House, and have an evenly split Senate. In the case of a tie, VP Kamala Harris is will serve as a tie-breaker. Hillary Clinton weighed in on the victories, taking a sly dig at Mitch McConnell. "Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell," she wrote.

Congratulations to the Democrats on effectively flipping the Senate. The nation's capital, however, is currently a warzone, however, with protestors storming the U.S. Capitol building in order to prevent Joe Biden from being approved by Congress as the winner of the Electoral College votes.

[via]