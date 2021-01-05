President-elect Joe Biden said on Monday that most Americans are likely to receive $2,000 stimulus checks if Democrats win the election in Georgia.

The fate of Democratic or Republican control of the Senate relies on the decision Georgia voters will make Tuesday. If Democrats win, they will control the presidency, House, and an evenly split Senate. Should there be a tie, Kamala Harris will be the first in line as the tie-breaker vote. This will favor many Americans and be one of the first steps to fulfilling the Democratic party’s promises of stimulus checks to the people.



Democratic opponents Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are up against Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. If Republicans win, the GOP will continue to control the Senate. Throughout the decision making process for stimulus packages, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has put stops to many decisions that were set to benefit Americans, such as unemployment benefits and stimulus checks.

However, Republican Sens. Perdue and Loeffler supported Trump’s last-minute decision to increase the $600 stimulus checks to $2000. The vote passed quickly through the House and Senate, but was then blocked by the GOP-controlled Senate leading to Trump’s sign-off on the $600 stimulus checks.



Biden originally pushed for Dems to accept the presented package that didn’t include stimulus checks. After a long campaign pushed from Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders that was approved by House progressives, Biden had a change of heart and promised the checks to the people should the Democrats win the races in Georgia.

