georgia senate runoff elections
- PoliticsDemocrat Jon Ossoff Wins Senate Election in GeorgiaThe candidate has defeated the Republican incumbent Senator David Perdue. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsDemocrat Raphael Warnock Wins Georgia U.S. Senate Run-Off Election This win for the Democrats will put a Senate majority within reach for the party. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsBiden Says Georgia Election Vital For Third $2,000 Stimulus CheckJoe Biden pitched to Georgia voters that voting Democrat could lead to a third stimulus check worth $2,000.By Deja Goode
- PoliticsBoosie Badazz Breaks His Voting VirginityBoosie Badazz votes for the first time in the Georgia Senate Runoff elections.By Aron A.