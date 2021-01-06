It's a crazy scene outside of the Capitol building right now, where Trump supporters have torn down four layers of security fencing and started fighting with police officers during a protest. This comes after Trump wrongfully said that the election was stolen from him, urging Vice President Mike Pence to decertify President-elect Joe Biden's win.

"Because you'll never take back our country with weakness," said Trump to a group of supporters outside of the White House. "You have to show strength, and you have to be strong. We have come to demand that Congress do the right thing and only count the electors who have been lawfully slated. Lawfully slated. I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building. To peacefully, patriotically make your voices heard."



Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images -- President Donald Trump greets the crowd at the "Stop The Steal" Rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC

The march to the Capitol building was anything but peaceful. Videos from the scene show a mass of angry Trump supporters carrying flags and physically fighting with police. Officers seemingly used shields and pepper spray to defend themselves but the rioting continues at the time of publication.

Trump's speech took place as Congress prepared to formally confirm the President's loss to Joe Biden. Hopefully, everybody in the area stays safe because this looks pretty scary right now.

