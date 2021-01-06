The age-old saying that history always repeats itself took on a whole new meaning today when protestors stormed the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday afternoon. Pro-Trump demonstrators participating in the "Stop The Steal" rally to keep the President in office stormed into the building and breached the Capitol while D.C. police desperately tried to stop the protestors from continuing. Reports are now confirming that at least one person was shot inside of the U.S. Capitol building.

MSNBC aired the graphic footage of what appears to be the victim being carried out of the building on a stretcher. According to news outlets, the victim is a woman and she suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. Sources say the woman is currently in critical condition but is receiving the appropriate medical attention. The identity of the woman or the circumstances surrounding the alleged shooting remains a mystery, but outlets report that it occurred around 3 pm eastern time.

Rallies around Washington, D.C. kicked off this week as Congress prepared to cement Joe Biden's Electoral College victory. The right-wing "Stop the Steal" campaign is behind protests, aiming to overturn the 2020 presidential results in Trump's favor. Trump has maintained that he was cheated out of a second consecutive term but has yet to provide ample evidence to support the claim.

Video from the scene shows protestors breaking into the Capitol building, breaking its doors and windows before successfully storming the Capitol. Congress members, who were inside at the time voting to certify Biden, were reportedly evacuated and the building was placed on lockdown.

We'll keep you updated as new information on the Storming of the Capitol comes in.

