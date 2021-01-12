In a few days, Kamala Harris will enter the White House as the first Woman of Color to ever hold the position of Vice President. In a year where anti-Black racism has been highlighted, exposed, and called out, it's a historical move that hopefully leads the way for other women to be elected into top political offices.

Vogue's cover of Kamala Harris was meant to celebrate the groundbreaking victory but instead, it was received with backlash. People found the cover to be extremely underwhelming, especially due to Harris' casual fit. Vogue responded to the criticism, saying, "It was absolutely not our intention to in any way diminish the importance of the Vice President-elect's incredible victory."

Wintour elaborated on the comments, revealing the creative team behind the shoot believe the casual look was more fitting for the times.

"When the two images arrived at Vogue, all of us felt very, very strongly that the less formal portrait of the Vice President-elect really reflected the moment that we were living in," she said in the statement. "We are in the midst...of the most appalling pandemic that is taking lives by the minute, and we felt to reflect this tragic moment in global history, a much less formal picture, something that was very, very accessible, and approachable, and really reflected the hallmark of the Biden-Harris campaign..."

