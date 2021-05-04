You never know who's going to appear on the next episode of BagFuel. Co-hosts E$$O and Hynaken are extremely well-connected after having been around the music industry for years and they continue to invite some of the biggest up-and-coming stars, as well as established veterans, onto the show to chop it up about all kinds of topics spanning their careers. In the last few weeks, episodes featuring Sevyn Streeter and Neisha Neshae went live and today, we've got the one and only Juicy J on the latest episode of BagFuel.

Checking in for a twenty-minute conversation with E$$O and Hynaken, Juicy J spoke about cryptocurrency, which he believes is the future, meeting artists like Drake, The Weeknd, and other Grammy winners before they signed their first deals, and much more. He also talked about the differences between his old and new music, concluding that he still turns up in the club as he did a decade ago.



Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

As far as his goals moving forward, Juicy J told the guys that he likens himself to Quincy Jones, noting that he's happy in his current role. "I feel like I'm the Quincy Jones of rap music, I just can't stop," he said. "I love working with new artists. Big ups to Meg Thee Stallion, three Grammys. Everybody I work with... Young Dolph, Wiz Khalifa, anybody. I've got so much underneath my belt and I just love doing this. I don't think I'll ever stop. I'll probably be like Tony Bennett, he's probably pushing 80. I seen Tony Bennett at the Grammys with Lady GaGa, they were performing, and I was just like, damn, that's so amazing to me. He a legend, a father, a grandfather, a cousin, a brother. He's still going, dude been making music forever."

Earlier this year, Juicy J said he felt like the Tom Brady of the rap game. It's not entirely new for his confidence levels to be this high.

Watch the full episode of Juicy J on BagFuel above.