One of the most prolific songwriters of her generation, Sevyn Streeter continues pushing boundaries in her field. The 34-year-old singer/songwriter has been around the music business for over a decade, writing music with Ariana Grande, Tamar Braxton, Kelly Rowland, Chris Brown, and many others. She has assisted some of the biggest artists on their records while also carving out her own lane in the game, dropping a bunch of heat herself. Most recently, she came through with her latest single "Guilty" featuring Chris Brown and A$AP Ferg.

As we near the release of her upcoming project Drunken Wordz Sober Thoughtz, Sevyn sat down with Hynaken and E$$O for the latest episode of BagFuel, talking about the delays she's faced with her album release, her extensive work with exceptional artists, and more.



Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Telling the guys about her new album Drunken Wordz Sober Thoughtz, Sevyn explained why she chose that title, saying, "When you see Drunken Wordz Sober Thoughtz, normally people think, 'Okay, sis had one too many shots and went to spillin' all her tea.' That is some of it. But for me, it started to take on a different meaning-- not that I didn't have a couple of shots and spill my tea on this project, 'cause I did. When I think of being under the influence of something, with this project I was under the influence of a lot. I was under the influence of love and heartbreak and lust and sexuality, you can be under the influence of a lot of different things. I just wanted to give myself permission to tap into all of those feelings and write from those places."

She went on to detail her connection to Chris Brown, revealing that they've been closely working together for over a decade. "I'm always going to be a fan first when it comes to Chris," she said. "I grew up admiring his work, his artistry, his voice, the way he performs, his whole sh*t. To be able to still, even to this day, do records with him, I think for me, I'm a fan first. That's never gonna go away. I don't know what it is about the records that we do and why-- the voices always just kind of meet each other right there in the middle and it's a magic to it that I can't really put my finger on. I'm just happy that it exists. It's a magic thing, it's a God thing to me."

Watch the full episode with Sevyn Streeter on BagFuel up above and listen to her new single below.